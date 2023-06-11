MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On June 7th, Jameson Edwards underwent CPR after almost drowning in Roosevelt Park Pool. Now, a fundraiser has been set up to help aid with his recovery.

After being pulled from the pool unresponsive, Jameson underwent CPR and other life-saving methods by local lifeguards and members of the community before being transported to Trinity Hospital, and eventually airlifted to Sanford PICU in Fargo. Since then, he has undergone EKGs, CT scans, and other testing to ensure no additional wounds or damages occurred as a result of the event.

In order to help alleviate the financial strain the Edwards Family may find themselves in during the treatment process, a GoFundMe has been created for Jameson’s care.

“With permission from them, we are creating this fundraiser in hopes to alleviate some of the financial burden on this family,” the page reads. “The medical expenses, travel, time away from work, etc. is something we wish them to not worry about as they navigate the days ahead in getting Jameson healed and ready to settle in at home. Any donations are appreciated. If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser and say a prayer for the family, and all the individuals involved that helped save Jameson’s life.”

According to the GoFundMe, as of 6/8, Sanford Medical has ruled out brain damage, and Jameson is alert — however, he still has inflammation in his chest due to the water intake, and is sore from the CPR.

The Edwards family promises to keep viewers of the page, as well as anyone who donates, updated on Jameson’s condition.