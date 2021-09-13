GoFundMe created for man injured in Bismarck fireworks explosion

The man injured in a fireworks explosion in Bismarck on Saturday morning has been identified as Kevin Stastny, according to his daughter, Brandi Hardy.

Shortly after the incident on Fuller Avenue, Stastny was airlifted from Sanford to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Hardy says her dad arrived at the facility in critical condition and has since stabilized — but still remains heavily sedated due to his severe burn injuries and broken bones.

Due to the extensive care and time that it will take for Stastny to recover, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover costs for his care and personal needs not covered by insurance.

