GoFundMe page set up for family members killed in Mexican attacks

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the two families who lost women and children in an ambush attack in Mexico.

The families lived in Williston, according to a relative of the victims.

The goal is to raise $500,000 for the LeBaron and Langford families, who lost 9 people when Mexican cartel members opened fire on a caravan of three SUVs.

It’s believed the vehicles were mistaken for rival cartel members.

As of 3:30 p.m., $47,000 had been raised. Earlier in the day, the fundraising goal at the site was $100,000. It was raised to $500,000 by the afternoon.

The organizers of the GoFundMe page write, “We are raising funds to help gather all family members together, pay for medical and funeral expenses and anything else that comes up as they mourn this loss.”

The page also provides what appears to be a very harrowing account of the attacks, how some of the surviving children hid and the aftermath of the killings. Some of the information appears to be firsthand accounts by survivors.

You can access the GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

45 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "45 Years"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5"

GoFundMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "GoFundMe"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-5-19"

Look at all these Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Look at all these Twins"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Mexico Murders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Murders"

Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Alcohol Sales"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Swim & Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim & Dive"

Drew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drew"

By the Batch

Thumbnail for the video titled "By the Batch"

Dyslexia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia"

Deer Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Tags"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Slim Chickens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens"

Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Walter Rehling"

Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind"

CWD

Thumbnail for the video titled "CWD"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge