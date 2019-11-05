GoFundMe page set up for family members killed in Mexican attacks

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the two families who lost women and children in an ambush attack in Mexico.

The families lived in Williston, according to a relative of the victims.

The goal is to raise $500,000 for the LeBaron and Langford families, who lost 9 people when Mexican cartel members opened fire on a caravan of three SUVs.

It’s believed the vehicles were mistaken for rival cartel members.

As of 3:30 p.m., $47,000 had been raised. Earlier in the day, the fundraising goal at the site was $100,000. It was raised to $500,000 by the afternoon.

The organizers of the GoFundMe page write, “We are raising funds to help gather all family members together, pay for medical and funeral expenses and anything else that comes up as they mourn this loss.”

The page also provides what appears to be a very harrowing account of the attacks, how some of the surviving children hid and the aftermath of the killings. Some of the information appears to be firsthand accounts by survivors.

You can access the GoFundMe page here.