WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — On the evening of Saturday, April 8, a six-year-old boy in Watford City was stuck and killed by a driver while riding his bicycle. Now, a GoFundMe has been established to aid his family during this difficult time.

According to the GoFundMe’s organizer Lisbeth Short, the family of the child moved to the United States from Guatemala not long ago, and are attempting to build a future for themselves in the country.

Currently, the fundraiser is aiming to reach a total of $25,000. Funds donated will be used to support the 6-year-old’s family, as well as pay for his funeral expenses.

To view the full GoFundMe page, or make a donation, use this link.