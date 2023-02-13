ALEXANDER, N.D. (KXNET) — On Friday, February 10, the Williston Fire Department was called to an incident at an oil field in Alexander, where a man suffered critical burns after six saltwater tanks exploded. Now, the man has been identified, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help raise funds for his family.

The fundraising campaign was organized by Brianna Rhodes, who states that her brother, 40-year-old Travis Ashcraft, was the worker injured in Friday’s explosion. According to Rhodes, Ashcraft was unloading his truck near one of the saltwater storage tanks when it exploded, and he was caught in the blast.

Ashcraft was taken to Killdeer to stabilize his injuries and was later flown to St. Paul, MN, for treatment.

According to information on the GoFundMe page, he has second and third-degree burns on his hands, face, and knees. Doctors are also closely monitoring any potential burn damage to Ashcraft’s lungs and eyes.

“He is a loving father to 3 children,” states Rhodes on the GoFundMe page. “His wife Kim flew out to Minnesota and is staying with him as he is unable to advocate for himself. While she is with him in Minnesota, she will be unable to work as well.”

Funds raised will go toward surgeries, skin grafting, and physical therapy treatments that may be needed, as well as other fees associated with financial burdens the family may experience during this difficult time.

An update today states Travis is alive and talking, and seems to be in good spirits.

“Travis has already had to overcome some serious struggles in life,” continues Rhodes. “At a young age, he lost a portion of his hand in a farming accident, and he never let it stop him. Please share this with anyone and everyone you know, and PLEASE continue praying for Travis.”

To view or donate to the GoFundMe, visit this page.