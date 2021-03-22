GoFundMe set up for Minot family who lost everything in a fire over the weekend

In continuing coverage of the Wheatland Village Mobile Home Park fires that damaged two trailer homes and two vehicles in Minot.

For one of the victims, this is the second time she’s starting over in the last decade.

Kelly Hill and her family lost everything they owned after the 2011 flood.

On Sunday, Kelly was on her way back from the store when her mom called to tell her the trailer was in flames.

In just eight minutes, everything she and her family owned was destroyed.

To help out, her godmother set up a GoFundMe page.

“People have been very generous so far. They’ve been texting and calling. They’re just thankful it wasn’t them that it happened to. I think, you know, it’s gonna be another long road for them, but I think they’ll be OK,” said godmother Danni Olson.

Olson adds that all of the family’s pets were saved. She says all the family has is the clothes they were wearing.