GoFundMe set up for Minot family who lost everything in a fire over the weekend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In continuing coverage of the Wheatland Village Mobile Home Park fires that damaged two trailer homes and two vehicles in Minot.

For one of the victims, this is the second time she’s starting over in the last decade.

Kelly Hill and her family lost everything they owned after the 2011 flood.

On Sunday, Kelly was on her way back from the store when her mom called to tell her the trailer was in flames.

In just eight minutes, everything she and her family owned was destroyed.

To help out, her godmother set up a GoFundMe page.

“People have been very generous so far. They’ve been texting and calling. They’re just thankful it wasn’t them that it happened to. I think, you know, it’s gonna be another long road for them, but I think they’ll be OK,” said godmother Danni Olson.

Olson adds that all of the family’s pets were saved. She says all the family has is the clothes they were wearing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lawmakers examine possibility of Washington D.C. becoming a state

Umary Graduation

Monday's Forecast: Today is more than likely the warmest day in the forecast

NDC MAR 22

Plays of the week - March 21

Southern McLean track rallies around Mehlhoff family

Multiple home fire in Minot

Hunter's Smile

Easter baskets for all

College Hockey

Class B Basketball

High school track

College Volleyball

Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021

Touchmark fundraising event for 31:8 Project

Curling for a cure

College Basketball

Class A Track & Field

Class B State Tournament

Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News