BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A fundraising campaign has been created with the goal of supporting a North Dakota teenager, who was injured in a hockey game in July.

According to the GoFundMe page, on Saturday, July 29, Jackson Luebke was hurt when a fellow player’s knee made contact with his thigh during a game in St. Paul, Minnesota. This injury resulted in what is known as ‘Acute Compartment Syndrome’ — a painful condition which, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels. This pressure then decreases blood flow in the muscles, which prevents oxygen and nutrients from reaching the nerves and muscles. This can result in damage to the body’s cells — and can, in extreme cases, result in tissue death and permanent disability.

Since the day of his injury, Jackson has had three surgeries to help repair and close the wound.

Following the surgeries, the fundraiser states that Jackson will have three months of physical therapy. It is the hope of his family and friends that he will heal fully and be prepared to participate in the upcoming hockey season.

In order to help Jackson’s family deal with this stressful time, Amy Bigelow and Michele Bender have created a GoFundMe to raise funds for the Luebkes. The family’s stay in St. Paul may last up to two weeks, and the fundraiser’s organizers are hoping to help soften the costs of the food, medical, travel, and lodging that they will need during their stay.

Currently, the fundraising campaign has raised roughly $4,700 of its $20,000 goal. In order to donate to the GoFundMe, visit this link.