Gourmet Chef teaches new recipe to cut cooking time this Thanksgiving

Making Thanksgiving Dinner can be long and sometimes tiring- it is even more disappointing when it doesn’t turn out as planned.

Rule number one: If you haven’t already, Gourmet Chef’s Olivia Kimberlin says to defrost your turkey or chicken ahead of time.

“It’s going to make it a lot easier to cut. It’s going to make it a lot easier to handle and it’s going to cook faster.”

Kimberlin says breaking down the bird allows for quick and easy cooking. It also stops the meat from drying up in the oven.

“I’ve got my dark brown sugar in there. I prefer brown sugar, I think it gives it a better color and I like the molasses-y flavor. This is onion powder and I like the fresh cracked black pepper in there, I think it makes it really nice and smells really beautiful,” she said of her dry brine.

Kimberlin said you could add in any spice of choice.

“Now please augment this with the spices that you like. If you don’t like ginger, omit it. If you are iffy on the onion powder, omit that too. But add-in dried herbs will be really wonderful.”

For the best outcome, she says to prep the bird the day before.

“On the day you plan to serve your meal set the oven to 400 degrees and once it is in the oven for 30 minutes, drop the heat to about 300.”

An hour later, your meat is ready for the outside world. check for the temperature and glaze it.

“This is about a third cup of soy sauce and then we’ve got a third of a cup of red wine vinegar in here. I have about four cloves of garlic. I’ve got a bay leaf in here. I threw in some thyme and some sage in here to really make it really nice and herbaceous and I have about 4 tablespoons of brown sugar here as well. All I did was let this come to a little bit of a boil.”

Remembering to glaze every 10-15 minutes while it cooks is an important step in order to get the rich color and texture.

Also, she says to keep some liquid at the bottom of the tray, preferably orange juice-it adds to the flavor.

