BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and other state officials have begun the process of developing spending plans for the next two-year budget cycle.

It’s a task that comes amid a treasury flush with increased tax collections.

Burgum says fiscal cautiousness will rule the process.

In January, sales tax revenue in the state of North Dakota exceeded $104 million. It’s the first time sales tax reached triple-digits in nearly three years. And since the current two-year budget period began in July, North Dakota has received $1.24 billion in oil tax revenue.

That’s up from $976 million that had been forecast.