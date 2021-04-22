Gov. Burgum signs bill exempting coal plants from state’s conversion facility tax for 5 years

Gov. Doug Burgum signed House Bill 1412 on Thursday, which exempts coal plants from the state’s coal conversion facility tax for the next five years.

A press release says the bill is expected to save the lignite coal industry over $20 million each year. Burgum says by saving this money, the industry will be able to invest in projects such as carbon capture and sequestration.

House Bill 1412 represents an opportunity to level the playing field for the lignite industry. I’m honored to sign this historic bill today. We know that that tax relief is going to help this industry remain competitive.



Full release: https://t.co/y39BODkhuA pic.twitter.com/EHIDNac0zd — Gov. Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) April 22, 2021

He was also presented with the Lignite Energy Council’s Public Service Award before signing the bill by President and CEO Jason Bohrer, for putting the coal industry in a “more competitive position” as well as his service on the North Dakota Industrial Commission.