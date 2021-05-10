Gov. Burgum signs remaining bills from recent session

Burgum signs the first bill of 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has announced that he signed five remaining bills from the recently adjourned 2021 legislative session.

Burgum signed a total of 501 bills out of nearly 850 bills introduced by the Legislature.

The governor vetoed four bills in their entirety and partially vetoed one bill.

The Legislature adjourned on April 29, finishing its session in 76 days, just short of the 80-day maximum set by the North Dakota Constitution.

Burgum had 15 business days to sign bills in his possession when the Legislature adjourned.

Burgum signed the remaining bills on Monday.