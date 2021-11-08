Gov. Burgum supports natural gas pipeline in State of the State address

North Dakota’s state legislature is meeting for a historic special session that started Monday morning.

Lawmakers expect it to last just five days, but they have a tall task ahead of them.

It’s only the 16th time in state history North Dakota has held a special session. And it’s the first time the assembly has dealt with both redistricting and allocating more than a billion federal COVID relief dollars.

Gov. Doug Burgum kicked off the session with a State of the State address highlighting those two goals.

He also expressed support for spending some of those federal dollars on a new natural gas pipeline that would take the product to the eastern side of the state.

“Developing and utilizing these abundant natural gas resources, it’s good for the environment, it’s good for the economy, and it’s good for taxpayers,” Gov. Burgum said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers spent all day in committees, taking votes on proposed bills, some dealing with critical race theory and vaccine mandates.