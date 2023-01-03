BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum is delivering the annual State of the State address before a joint session of the North Dakota Legislature.

The address historically provides an overview of the governor’s plans for the state budget, legislative initiatives and the direction of the state over the next biennium.

It’s also an opportunity for the governor to tout successes the state had during the preceding year.

Burgum started off his address noting the state’s 65 million-year-old geologic gift of oil, along with underground storage caverns and other natural resources that, today, play into North Dakota’s energy resources and opportunities.

“Today, the state of our state is strength,” Burgum said.

Burgum noted North Dakotans’ strength in 2022, given the April, November and December blizzards. “North Dakotans have handled it all with grit and resiliency,” he said.

He spent much of his opening honoring Department of Transportation workers, first responders and others who risked their lives to help others during the storms and during normal, non-emergency service.