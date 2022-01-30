Gov. Doug Burgum took part in the National Governor’s Association meeting in Washington D.C. this weekend.

He and 30 of the nation’s governors met with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, to hear about guidelines on spending federal infrastructure money.

This comes just two days after a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh injured several people.

Burgum says flexibility with spending is going to be key when it comes to making use of federal money.

“One of the things that we’re really pushing on the administration is make sure we got the flexibility. You put up a number and say here’s dollars but it’s got so many restrictions that states can’t figure out a way to use it, that’s trouble. Case in point, broadband, which we talked about here. North Dakota’s reaching over 99% of our students today, give us money for broadband and we won’t be able to use it,” Burgum said.

Burgum says investing money in digital literacy, and helping reach those in the state without broadband is a priority.