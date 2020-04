Thursday, April 9th the State Health Department announced a 5th death for someone with COVID-19 in North Dakota. It was a man in his 60’s from Stark County who had underlying conditions.

During his 3:30 pm press conference, Governor Burgum announced a 6th death but did not provide details. Gov. Burgum says family notification is still pending, and the death will show up in the Friday morning case reports from the State.