Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19 status in the state, other topics
Governor Burgum addresses COVID-19 fight on March 22

Two new cases of Coronavirus were tested positive in North Dakota on March 22nd. One is from Burleigh County and is travel-related and another is from Pierce County and was a contact spread. Four people of the 30 cases statewide are now hospitalized.

Governor Burgum says tests are currently taking 2 to 3 days to turn around results. Burgum says Cass County has about 300 tests and they were sent to a different lab nationally which is why there’s only 1 confirmed case from that county so far. The lab they were sent to has been overwhelmed and it’s on about a 7-day turnaround. Cass County cases are expected to rise once those results are back.

Governor Burgum says he’s been in regular contact with the Tribal Nations in North Dakota. He says he’s had calls with the tribal leaders and thanks them for their efforts to help and stay ahead of COVID-19.

Governor Burgum says there are currently 10 workers at the State Lab working on testing for coronavirus.

Governor Burgum says people need to continue practicing individual responsibility, and social distancing. We need to think about more than ourselves says Governor Burgum. They are urging people to go for a walk and get outside, but make sure you’re still practicing social distancing when you’re doing it.

Burgum says outside of the Fargo Sanford there are not any other counties with large amounts of pending tests.

