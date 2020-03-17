Governor Burgum addresses new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota

Governor Doug Burgum held a press conference Tuesday, March 17 to address two new coronavirus cases in North Dakota. Two additional confirmed cases were released today in Ward County and Cass County. That makes three cases in North Dakota.

The Governor says they will now move to daily press briefings at 4:00 pm to update the situation.

Both of the new cases have recent international travel. Both are travel spread and not community-spread.

223 people have been tested, today 75 were tested in the state. Three tests of 223 have been positive, two of those positives came March 17. The Department of Health has tested people from 21 counties in the state.

“It’s not about your own health but the actions you take,” says Governor Burgum.

If someone in your household has tested positive, keep your entire household home. Work from home when possible. You should also eat and drink from home when possible, or get take-out and drive-thru, says Governor Burgum.

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte says healthcare providers are on the front line and should use their judgment on testing. She asks people to understand the healthcare burden you put on providers if you aren’t doing what’s advised. If you’re sick stay home. Call your healthcare provider for a screening.

A public hotline has increased hours to 7 am to 10 pm. 1-866-207-2880

The strategy is to slow the spread says Burgum. We are trying to protect those who are most vulnerable.

Food supplies will continue to flow at this point says Burgum, he says shop as you would normally shop.

One of the residents who has contracted coronavirus had recently traveled to Germany. Mylynn Tufte would not confirm where the other resident has traveled to. She says the patients do deserve a level of privacy.