Governor Burgum Press Conference March 19

Governor Doug Burgum updates efforts in the fight against coronavirus in the state of North Dakota. Governor Burgum says 12 additional cases have been positive in North Dakota today. Burgum says we have more than doubled the cases in the last 24 hours. The total stands at 19.

10 cases are in Burleigh County. There is now one patient with COVID-19 in the hospital.

Burgum says the State Lab is dealing with unprecedented activity. He says the lab will process another 500 tests in the next 24 hours.

Governor Doug Burgum has issued an executive order to close restaurants and bars for on-sale on-site dining until April 6. Drive-through, carry-out, and delivery services will still be allowed to operate.

The order also applies to entertainment services like movie theaters.

Another executive issued by the Governor involves the suspension of regulations of licensing of health professionals.

The Governor says under the new order, medical workers will have “universal recognition” in North Dakota. That means health workers who are licensed to practice in other states will allowed to immediately get to work in North Dakota, in the event that our state experiences a surge of hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Watch the Press Conference Here