Live Now
Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19 in the state, public school status
Coronavirus

Governor Burgum Press Conference March 19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum updates efforts in the fight against coronavirus in the state of North Dakota. Governor Burgum says 12 additional cases have been positive in North Dakota today. Burgum says we have more than doubled the cases in the last 24 hours. The total stands at 19.

10 cases are in Burleigh County. There is now one patient with COVID-19 in the hospital.

Burgum says the State Lab is dealing with unprecedented activity. He says the lab will process another 500 tests in the next 24 hours.

Governor Doug Burgum has issued an executive order to close restaurants and bars for on-sale on-site dining until April 6. Drive-through, carry-out, and delivery services will still be allowed to operate.

The order also applies to entertainment services like movie theaters.

Another executive issued by the Governor involves the suspension of regulations of licensing of health professionals.

The Governor says under the new order, medical workers will have “universal recognition” in North Dakota. That means health workers who are licensed to practice in other states will allowed to immediately get to work in North Dakota, in the event that our state experiences a surge of hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Watch the Press Conference Here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"

SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELED"

COVID-19 and Cyberattacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 and Cyberattacks"

Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Gail Hagerty"

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX STORM TEAM #ONEMINUTEFORECAST w/Tom Schrader 3/18"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/18"

Snow likely for most of ND later today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow likely for most of ND later today"

Bismarck Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Magazine"

Weather Experiments At Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Experiments At Home"

Sports Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Facilities"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

Banks Keeping Clean

Thumbnail for the video titled "Banks Keeping Clean"

Call Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call Ahead"

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge