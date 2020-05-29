Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Governor Burgum says ND is now low risk

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Governor Doug Burgum has lowered the state’s risk level under the North Dakota SMART RESTART. The state was in a moderate yellow risk, but Burgum has lowered it to a green low-level risk.

Burgum says the state having tested 9% of those who live in the state makes him confident in the data going forward. He says hospital and ICU capacity is also in a good place. Active cases are below 600, which is .08% of the state’s population.

Restaurants will be able to now go to 75% capacity if they meet other guidelines set by the state. This will allow for up to 500 people in that capacity. Standing room will also be allowed. As far as large gatherings go, it will now be 75% capacity as well, and ballparks and other major seating arenas can considering NOT alternating rows for seating people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Cattle Market Trouble

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Market Trouble"

Care19 Security

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Security"

Sports on Tap

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports on Tap"

Service Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Award"

Scholarship Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scholarship Fund"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-29-20"

Robert One Minute 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-29"

Furry Friday 5-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday 5-29"

Bobbleheads for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbleheads for COVID-19"

Nail Salons New Norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nail Salons New Norm"

Mr. Baseball, Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Baseball, Bottineau"

Car of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car of the Year"

Military Affairs Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Affairs Williston"

Rotary Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Donates"

Rotary Club Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rotary Club Donations"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Century Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Girls Soccer"

Thursday, May 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge