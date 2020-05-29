Governor Burgum says ND is now low risk

Governor Doug Burgum has lowered the state’s risk level under the North Dakota SMART RESTART. The state was in a moderate yellow risk, but Burgum has lowered it to a green low-level risk.

Burgum says the state having tested 9% of those who live in the state makes him confident in the data going forward. He says hospital and ICU capacity is also in a good place. Active cases are below 600, which is .08% of the state’s population.

Restaurants will be able to now go to 75% capacity if they meet other guidelines set by the state. This will allow for up to 500 people in that capacity. Standing room will also be allowed. As far as large gatherings go, it will now be 75% capacity as well, and ballparks and other major seating arenas can considering NOT alternating rows for seating people.