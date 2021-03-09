Coronavirus
Governor, First Lady get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The couple drove through Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health’s mass vaccine clinic this morning.

Both of them received the Moderna vaccine, which means they will be due back in 28 days for a second dose.

The governor says his top concern right now is getting everyone on board to be vaccinated.

“Cause of the rate of COVID that we identify with our high testing. We may be one of the first states to be able to achieve community immunity. And if we’re the first then that could be the first, not only to open, but open safely,” explained Burgum.

As far as receiving the vaccine itself, Gov. Burgum says he didn’t even feel the needle.

