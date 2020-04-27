Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines

Governor Doug Burgum says he expects to let businesses reopen under Phase one this weekend. Burgum says there will be guidelines and expectations under physical distancing and limiting numbers in, however, he expects if things go well this week he will not extend the closures through his current executive orders. Burgum says he will address this Tuesday, April 28 in his daily briefing.

He says if businesses can meet guidelines, they can open this weekend. The Executive Order expires Thursday, and he will issue a new Executive Order Friday with the safety guidelines.

He says he expects schools to continue distance learning, and businesses to continue telecommuting if possible.

Together we can move forward on saving lives and livelihoods.

Governor Burgum says the fight is far from over, and there may be outbreaks in the near future.

Governor Doug Burgum says the ND Smart Restart plan includes an 8 part criteria.

Goal: Among Top 10 in testing per capita, currently the state sits 6th among the 50 states. The State has ordered new testing machines to allow testing of 4,000 people per day in May, and up to 6,000 people per day in June.

Goal: Statewide contact tracers with tools and technology. Currently the state has 275 contact tracers working in the State. He says it should be 4 hours between testing positive for COVID-19 and having an interview with a contract tracer.

Goal: Targeted effective quarantine for those who are positive. This will allow overall transmission rates to decline and limit community spread. Burgum says people will have to be disciplined during their 14 day quarantine.

Goal: Protections for vulnerable populations. This includes individuals in long-term care and congregate living facilities being protected.

Goal: Sufficient health care capacity. This will include excess and accessible health care capacity in place including workers, equipment and PPE. Burgum says so far the State has hit this our of the park.

Goal: Adequate PPE availability with the supply chain for PPE being stable for health care system and the public. Current stock can support treating 1,400 cumulative patients over a 14-day stay for 60 days.

Goal: New standard operating procedures for businesses. Safety guidelines for all businesses with specific information that the Governor says he will outline on Tuseday, April 28 in his daily press briefing.

Goal: Prepared for resurgence and future waves of COVID-19. Antibody testing to become widely available. Targeted procedures for closing/reopening with minimal economic impacts moving forward.

Governor Burgum says the State feels good about 6 of the 8 goals and criteria for the North Dakota Smart Restart plan.