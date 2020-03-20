Governor’s Press Conference March 20

Governor Doug Burgum held his daily press conference on COVID-19 for March 20th.

“We are working this problem in two ways, social distancing and the task force to make sure we have beds, personnel and equipment if we have to handle the crunch,” says Burgum.

Governor Burgum says there are 7 new cases of Coronavirus in the state on March 20. Two more in Burleigh County, 3 in Morton County, 1 in Pierce County and 1 in Ramsey County. Two individuals are hospitalized at this time. There are 26 total cases statewide of coronavirus.

Governor Burgum says last week the State was averaging 80 claims of unemployment a day. Wednesday, March 18, there were 600 claims in the state, Thursday, March 19th there were 1,600 unemployment claims.