BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One man has been severely injured after being ejected from his motorcycle in a crash occurring two miles northeast of Peak River.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:41 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Walsh County Road 12 when its driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. As a result, the vehicle entered the east ditch and tripped.

The driver — a 31-year-old man from Grafton — sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and was transported to First Care Health Center in Park River for treatment.

The accident currently remains under investigation.