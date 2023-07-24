Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.

FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A semi towing a grain hopper trailer overturned on Interstate 94 early Monday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling east on the Interstate in western Cass County when, according to officials, the driver apparently fell asleep.

The truck entered the median, struck a cable barrier and then rolled over, spilling a load of sunflowers.

Clean up continues at the site Monday morning.

The driver was cited for Care Required.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.