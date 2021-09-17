Grand Forks AFB selected for new satellite mission

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The Grand Forks Air Force Base has been selected for a military satellite mission.

North Dakota Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer said the base will be home to a Space Networking Center, which is part of the Pentagon’s Space Development Agency’s new low-Earth orbit mission.

NASA defines low-Earth orbit as having an altitude of 1,200 mile (2,000 kilometers) or less.

Hoeven says the mission serves as the backbone for all U.S. military communications.

Hoeven’s office said a military installation in Alabama also was selected as a center for the mission.