NORTHWOOD, ND (KXNET) –A Northwood man is dead following a one-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening in Grand Forks County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 75-year-old driver was traveling west on Highway 15 near Northwood when his vehicle crossed the center line. He apparently over-corrected and left the roadway, entering a snow-filled ditch. The car overturned and landed on the roof.

The driver died from his injuries in the rollover while being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.