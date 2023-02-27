SANBORN, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was hurt Monday morning in a crash with a snowplow on Interstate 94 near Sanborn.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 6:00 a.m., a state highway department plow was heading east on the interstate along the left shoulder and left driving lane of the road, pushing snow and dispersing sand.

A vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Grand Forks man was also traveling in the lefthand lane and came up on the snowplow. The vehicle swerved to avoid the plow, striking the truck from behind and then overturning in the highway median.

The driver was taken to Valley City for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. He was cited for “Care Required.”

The snowplow driver was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.