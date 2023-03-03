MINTO, ND (KXNET) — A 23-year-old Grand Forks woman died after the vehicle she was riding in rolled over in northeastern North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a car with a driver and two passengers was heading east on Walsh County Road 15 around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, when the driver apparently ran off the roadway, lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle rolled.

The two female passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 23-year-old male from Chatfield, MN, sustained moderate injuries. A 25-year-old female from Minto sustained serious injuries. The other female from Grand Forks sustained fatal injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver. The rollover remains under investigation.