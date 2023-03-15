ST. THOMAS, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Grand Forks woman was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a semi-trailer near St. Thomas in the northeastern corner of the state.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north on U.S. Highway 81 around 8:40 a.m., when she apparently drove over a long patch of ice and lost control of her vehicle.

She slid into the southbound lane of the highway and was hit on the passenger side by a semi-trailer truck.

The woman suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.