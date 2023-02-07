GRANVILLE, N.D. (KXNET) — A fire in Granville displaced a young family shortly before the arrival of their second child — but thankfully, the community has come together to support them.

On Monday, February 6, a fire destroyed the home of the Bachmeier family (Husband and wife Wyatt and Ashley, as well as their two-year-old son Emmitt). While the family was out of the house at the time, the building was deemed to be a complete loss. This comes at a terrible time for the couple as well: Ashley, a high school FFA and Agriculture teacher, is pregnant with her second child. Prior to the fire, the family was renovating their home to prepare it for the new baby’s arrival.

In order to help the family, a GoFundMe was created with permission from the family to help with immediate costs and essential payments. The fundraising campaign has already raised over $12,000 against its $7,000 goal, and donations are still being accepted.

A message on the GoFundMe page states that “Ashley and Wyatt have put their hard work and life savings into purchasing this house and land around it to not only raise their family but also a herd of cattle on.”

In order to share the GoFundMe or make a donation, visit the main fundraising page here.