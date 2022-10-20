(KXNET) — The Greater North Dakota Chamber and six city chambers of commerce have come out against Measure 1, which would impose term limits on North Dakota elected lawmakers and officials.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the chamber said, “North Dakota has a representative government. Meaning, we choose individuals to REPRESENT our needs and interests in the lawmaking process at the state level. Voters weigh in on the effectiveness of their chosen representatives at least every 4 years and either continue on or elect anew.”

The chamber argues Measure 1 forces government into the election process by controlling who can and cannot run for office. “If people want officials out, make your vote count – get involved in promoting the candidates that represent you but don’t give up your voice,” the chamber said.

In addition to the Greater North Dakota Chamber, six city chambers also oppose Measure 1:

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC

Devils Lake Chamber of Commerce

Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce

Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber Grand Forks/East Grand Forks

Minot Area Chamber EDC

The Greater North Dakota Chamber full statement can be found here.

The measure is one of two on the November 8 General Election ballot. The other, Measure 2, would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older.