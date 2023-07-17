Police car with flashing lights on at night

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakotans are dying on state highways at a higher rate so far in 2023 than last year.

Preliminary crash data from the North Dakota Department of Transportation indicates 42 people died in motor vehicle crashes from January 1 through June 30. Last year at this same time, 38 deaths were reported.

In 2021, 47 people died in motor vehicle crashes during the same period.

Of the 42 deaths in 2023, 18 involved people who were not wearing seat belts where seat belts were available in the vehicles.

Other preliminary statistics from the department:

21 fatalities were lane departure-related, an increase from 18 in 2022.

Four fatalities were pedestrians, an increase from three in 2022.

At the same time, there was some good news in the data:

Eight fatalities were speed-related, a decrease from 11 in 2022.

Four fatalities were motorcyclists, a decrease from nine in 2022.

Alcohol-related fatalities are not included due to pending investigations.

“Lack of seat belt use is consistently one of the largest contributing factors to fatalities on North Dakota roads, alongside lane departure,” said Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. “All vehicle occupants should remember to buckle up, every seat, every trip, every time.”