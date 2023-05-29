BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While Memorial Day remains a day to honor loved ones who have died for our country, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery continues this commemoration the rest of the year — and now, an addition to their cemetery will help ensure the remembrance of veterans for generations to come.



Nearly 3,000 people and over 600 motorcycles gathered at the cemetery on Monday for the Memorial Day ceremony, where congressmen and military members spoke in honor of our veterans. At the end of the service, there was a groundbreaking ceremony for the addition of a columbarium to the Veteran’s Cemetery.

This new addition was made possible through a grant of nearly two million dollars from the National Cemetery Administration. Major General Al Dohrmann says that the columbarium will enhance the cemetery’s internment options for veterans, and contain over 2,000 niches where the ashes of cremated veterans and their spouses can be placed.



The facility will also contain a gathering plaza, landscaping, and benches. The dedication of this new area is scheduled to take place this October.

