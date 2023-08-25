Groundbreaking ceremonies August 24 for a chapel at the Bismarck Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch. (Image: Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch)

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon for a new chapel to be built on the Bismarck campus.

Chaplain Rick Jones, Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

The event was attended by staff, board members, donors, representatives of the architectural and construction companies involved, and members of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

The Bismarck Chapel will fill what the Ranch calls a “crucial need in spiritual care,” giving the Ranch a dedicated space to continue meeting the spiritual needs of the children it serves — children who are working to overcome the effects of significant childhood trauma.

The Ranch’s Spiritual Life Program is offered to all children in care as residents are invited and encouraged to participate in chapel, Christian education and spiritual life groups, as well as meet individually with an on-campus chaplain or spiritual life specialist.

The Bismarck Chapel Project is a debt-free undertaking, due to a three-year fundraising campaign that was actually completed in 13 months.

Northwest Contract will begin work on the project the week of August 28, with an expected completion date of September 2024.

Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is a Christ-centered residential treatment and educational center for children and their families with treatment Facilities in Fargo, Bismarck, and Minot. It provides outpatient psychiatric and psychological services and spiritual life programs. Its on-campus school, Dakota Memorial School, provides personalized education for youths who have psychiatric, behavioral and trauma issues.