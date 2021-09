Both grouse and partridge hunting season opens Saturday, Sept. 11 in North Dakota.

Sharptails, ruffed grouse and Hungarian partridge all have a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12.

According to Game and Fish, all hunters, regardless of their age, must have a general Game and Habitat license.

In addition, hunters 16 and older need a small game license — and don’t forget to keep up with the daily rural fire danger index to make sure the level isn’t too high before you head out.