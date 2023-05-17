BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Great Plains Food Bank and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture are asking growers to consider planting extra rows to help feed hungry North Dakotans.

A list of Great Plains Food Bank partners accepting fresh produce donations as a part of the Hunger Free North Dakota Garden Project can be found here.

“This is a program that impacts so many North Dakotans by connecting those in our state who produce the food that keeps us all fed and gets it into the hands of their neighbors struggling with food insecurity or hunger,” says Great Plains Food Bank CEO Melissa Sobolik. “We hope anyone and everyone with the capacity to grow produce considers donating to this incredible project.”

According to data from the Great Plains Food Bank, one in six individuals across North Dakota turn to the food bank each year for food assistance. Increased demand on the food bank’s services come at a time when food bank donations are dropping. In 2022, for example, there was a 14 percent increase in the need for food assistance through the food bank, while food donations dropped by 21 percent.

The Great Plains Food Bank is in its 40th year as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn.