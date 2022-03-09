More than 100 years ago, a North Dakota city was founded by Ukrainian immigrants.

In 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were eight people living in Kief — but it wasn’t always that way.

Kief was founded in 1908 by Ukrainian immigrants.



“When I was a child it didn’t seem like it was special, but now when I look back, it was very unique growing up in a Ukrainian community,” said Tonia Donelenko Novak.

Novak says all four of her great-grandparents immigrated from Ukraine.

Her dad’s grandparents left Ukraine for Philadelphia and after a year, they moved.



“Then they traveled on to North Dakota where they homesteaded near Kief in Land Township in 1899,” said Novak.

Her great grandparents, grandparents and parents are all Ukrainian so she says she learned a lot about the culture growing up.



“My grandparents had a book, a poem book, a Ukrainian children’s poem book, and my grandpa would read to me,” said Novak. “Well, there was one story in particular that I liked, it was about a rooster. So my grandpa would read this story to me, or this poem, and I would recite it to him back in Ukrainian until eventually, I memorized it.”

She also says she learned to cook many traditional dishes from her grandmothers and her mother and even cooks them still to this day.

Novak says seeing what’s going on in Ukraine right now breaks her heart.



“The children crying, families split apart. I hate to watch the news, but yet I can’t stop watching,” she said.

She has friends currently living there and she’s very worried not only about them but about everyone who lives there.



“Really all the Ukrainians have ever wanted was freedom and to live in peace,” said Novak.

Pentagon officials said Wednesday, Russia has been slowed — but not stopped in its invasion of Ukraine.