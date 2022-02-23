BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Members of the Army National Guard loaded an airplane in North Dakota’s subzero temperatures to head for cold-weather training in Anchorage, Alaska.

Temperatures in Anchorage Tuesday were actually about 50 degrees warmer than North Dakota.

Yesterday, the North Dakota National Guard loaded equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster aircraft piloted by the 172 AW Mississippi Air National Guard | Courtesy: North Dakota National Guard

In Alaska, the team will work with federal and local agencies to respond to an earthquake scenario and test military and civilian capability to respond in extreme cold weather as part of exercise Arctic Eagle-Patriot.

Thirteen members of the North Dakota National Guard, along with members of the Mississippi Air National Guard, will participate in the training exercises in Anchorage and Nome before returning in early March.