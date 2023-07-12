WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — One company’s helicopter air medical services in Williston have been discontinued.

According to a news release from Williston Fire Department officials, Guardian Med Flight/Global Medical Response ended its air medical service flight in Williston, effective July 10.

The reason for the closure given by Guardian Medical Flight was “operating costs.”

The company also closed its helicopter base in Devils Lake.

The company also operates a fixed-wing medical aircraft operating out of Sidney, Montana and that service remains in operation.

Minot’s Trinity Health in Minot operates an air medical service named Trinity First Response and, as of now, it is the closest air medical helicopter to the Williston region. Trinity also operates a fixed-wing air medical aircraft out of Williston.

Williston Fire Department officials says they are disappointed in Guardian Medical Flight’s decision to close helicopter air medical services to the region.

“This closure will reduce the Williston Fire Department’s ability to coordinate direct scene flights for patients,” it noted in its news release. “Ground ambulance response by WFD will not be compromised because of this closure. WFD will continue coordinating with air medical providers in the greater region to coordinate air medical transportation of the severely ill and injured patients we respond to.”