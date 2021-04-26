Guilty Again: Bowman man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder

A murder case in Bowman from five years ago may finally be coming to a close.



In 2018, a jury found Chase Swanson guilty of conspiring with Madison West to kill Nicholas Johnson in a Bowman motel room in August of 2016.

Swanson later appealed his case all the way to the Supreme Court where his conviction was reversed in August of 2019. The Supreme Court agreed with Swanson’s argument that the term “knowingly” allowed the jury to convict him of conspiracy, without him having the intent to kill.

On Monday, nearly two years after that Supreme Court reversal, Swanson pled guilty again.

The biggest difference in his current sentence is the possibility of parole.

The original sentence handed down did not allow Swanson the possibility of ever getting out of prison. Swanson is 25 years old.



His accomplice, West, also pled guilty again this past fall. She was sentenced to 35 years in jail.