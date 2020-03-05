Live Now
Guilty verdict for father accused in the death of his 3-month-old baby

A man accused of killing his own child is found guilty by a jury in Bismarck today.
Closing arguments in the case came this morning, and the jury deliberated for less than a handful of hours.

Jose Rivera-Rieffel could spend life in prison, he was emotionless in court when the verdict was read.
Judge Gail Haggerty who presided over the trial, said while she wouldn’t comment on the outcome she did offer the jury help if they need it over the coming days.
She said the case was a hard one.

The trial was expected to last 8 days, with 30 witnesses scheduled to testify.
However, the defense in the case rested without calling a single witness in Rivera Rieffel’s defense.
Rivera-Rieffel killed his 3-month-old daughter in April of 2018.
She died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Rieffel who’s now guilty of AA felony murder with extreme indifference will be sentenced at a later date in Burleigh County court.
A pre-sentence investigation has been requested.

