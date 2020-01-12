UPDATE: Homicide in Minot early Sunday morning

UPDATE: 1:10 pm

Minot Police say a 29-year-old man is dead after a morning shooting in the area of 13th Stree and 11th Ave NW in Minot Sunday morning.

There are no suspects in custody. But Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.

The name of the victim is being withheld, until family is notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking residents that live in the area of NW Minot to check their security cameras for video of the shooting or vehicles traveling in the area of the 6:00 am timeframe.

Police say after responding to the initial crime scene around 6 am, they were then dispatched to a report of a vehicle involved in a crash near the Minot State Dome. It was determined the driver of the vehicle had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

UPDATE: 11:45 am

Minot Police say they are investigating the first homicide of 2020. A Minot officer told KX News they are searching for someone, however, a Minot PD spokesman has not confirmed whether a suspect is or is not in custody.

Shots were fired early Sunday morning around 6:00 am, and Police responded. Police confirm someone was killed.

More information is expected to be released soon by Minot PD.

ORIGINAL:

Minot Police have several roads blocked off in the area of 11th Ave. NW and 13th St. NW in Minot. The scene is still active as of 11:30 am. The area near Burdick Job Corps is all blocked off.

Police are releasing little information to KX News at this time, but do say a call came in around 6 am Sunday morning for a report of gunshots.

A neighbor says they woke up to at least a dozen gunshots around 6:00 am, and that officers were on foot searching with flashlights and K9’s.

KX News will continue to follow this developing story.