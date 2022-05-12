Flags across the state are flying at half-staff Thursday by order of Gov. Doug Burgum in honor of the North Dakota Peace Officer Memorial Service.

The annual state Law Enforcement Memorial Service is being held tonight at 7.

North Dakota’s 66 fallen peace officers will be honored at the ceremony, which will include guest speakers Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Chief Denis Otterness of the West Fargo Police Department.

Chaplains from the Crisis Care Chaplaincy will read the roll call of fallen officers, followed by a performance of “Taps” in tribute to the deceased officers.

The top of the memorial site by the Capitol Building in Bismarck

West Fargo Police Officer Lt. Adam Gustafson, who died of a heart attack at his desk last year, will also be officially added to the memorial.

Captain Mickey Harmon, retired captain of the Cass County Police Department, will play the bagpipes as the services end.

Wednesday evening and tonight, the State Capitol building will light windows on two floors to display a “Thin Blue Line” as a show of respect and support for all members of law enforcement.

The memorial service is open to the public.

A private memorial will be held for Gustafson next week.