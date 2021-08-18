Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease: Local pediatrician talks symptoms, treatments

With school starting, doctors are warning of potential illnesses that could be passed from student to student.

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease is a viral illness usually affecting infants and children.

It commonly looks like a rash on the hands, feet and mouth, and can take between three to five days to show up after exposure.

Pediatrician Evan Rogler said children can also start experiencing other symptoms before the rash starts.

“Typically a child who comes in complaining of mouth or throat pain,” Rogler said. “If they are able to talk and then if they are not then just not eating or drinking the way they would normally do and that’s because one of the symptoms children can get are mouth sores or lesions in the mouth that cause a lot of pain and discomfort.”

Dr. Rogler said the disease can be treated with Ibuprofen or similar pain killers. But the most important thing is to make sure the child stays hydrated while their body works through the illness.