Hannah McMillin was sentenced Friday afternoon for smothering her 1-month-old son at a Williston hotel in 2019.

The Williston woman said all along she was trying to keep the baby silent so her husband could sleep, and used a pillow to cover the infant’s mouth.

McMillin entered an Alford plea, meaning she doesn’t admit guilt but agrees there’s enough evidence to convict her.

Judge Benjamen Johnson sentenced McMillin to life with the possibility of parole.

Regarding the sentencing, Johnson said, “This is a tragedy for everyone involved.”

Tank McMillin, Hannah’s husband, was already sentenced in 2020.

He received three and a half years in prison for his role in their infant son’s death.