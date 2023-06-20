BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The current list of harmful algae blooms from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality shows three counties that have affected waters.

Williams, Walsh and McIntosh counties each have lakes or dams with the blue-green algae toxins, which can be harmful to people and pets.

Algae advisories have been issued for:

Green Lake, in McIntosh County

Homme Dam, in Walsh County

Epping-Springbrook Dam, in Williams County

An advisory means a blue-green algae bloom is present in portions of the waterbody. Because of the potential risk of the algae to humans and pets, the following is advised:

Do not swim, waterski, or tube if the water looks like spilled green paint or pea soup.

Avoid swallowing water and watch small children and pets who may ingest water.

Rinse off with clean water after swimming.

Stay away from areas of scum when boating.

A harmful algae bloom, or HAB, is an overgrowth of cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) in surface water. Cyanobacteria are microscopic organisms found in all types of water. They are more like bacteria than plants, but because they live in water and use sunlight to create food, they are often called “blue-green algae.” Cyanobacteria are important to freshwater ecosystems because they make oxygen as a by-product of photosynthesis, and they are a food source for other organisms.

Under certain environmental conditions, cyanobacteria can multiply quickly and form a bloom. Some species of cyanobacteria produce cyanotoxins that are released when the cells die and rupture. The toxins can cause harm to people, wildlife, livestock, pets and aquatic life. Almost every year in North Dakota, a few cases of pet and livestock deaths occur due to animals drinking water with HABs.

Specific human health effects are:

Allergic-like reactions

Skin rashes

Eye irritation

Gastroenteritis

Respiratory irritation

Neurological effects

For more information on harmful algae blooms, statewide advisories and warnings and a current list of lakes and dams affected, go to the Department of Environmental Quality page here.