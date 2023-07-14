BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, if you see what you think could be a blue-green algae bloom, it’s best to stay clear from the water — and that goes for pets, too.

The department tested waters east of Bismarck July 3rd and, currently, there’s no algae threat to boaters or swimmers.

Blue-green algae is still impacting other places in North Dakota, however. There are about 10 advisories throughout the state, where the water may be harmful to humans and pets.

According to The Department of Environmental Quality, when you’re in doubt, it’s best to stay out. Exposure to some of an algae bloom toxin can be harmful to your liver and kidneys. Environmental Scientist Emilee Lachenmeier says if you see a bloom, it’ll be difficult to tell if it’s harmful, just by looking at it.

“Visuals are a good indicator that there may be toxins, but it’s not always accurate, so there’s a lot of times when it could look pretty bad, but then it comes back very low, or vice versa and it may not look very bad at all, but it comes back very high,” said Lachenmeier

According to the department, people can actually increase the algae rate in area waters by fertilizing their lawns and by neglecting to pick up their pet’s waste.

Weather, says Lachenmeier, can also play a big role as well.

“The algae blooms in North Dakota this year have been a lot more prevalent than they were last year. I think a lot of that was due to our almost direct streamline from winter to summer this year — we didn’t get a lot of springtime. A lot of those cooler temperatures we kind of just kicked-started right into warm temperatures right away,” Lachenmeier explains.

According to the department’s website, almost every year in North Dakota, a few cases of pet and livestock deaths are reported due to drinking water containing algae blooms. Lachenmeier says they’ve received an abundance of calls regarding algae this year. While her department cannot shut down lakes and rivers, they do notify the state so it can make that decision if necessary.

“A lot of times when you’re out and about, you might see our signs that just kind of have a ‘KNOW IT, AVOID IT, REPORT IT’ tagline on it and that’s kind of a way to notify the public and make sure that it’s known that these are things that happen and to report it when you do see it

so, we can monitor it effectively,” Lachenmeier adds.

Another way to help reduce the chances of getting sick: Rinse off after getting out of the water.

If you do feel sick, contact your primary health care provider.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s best not to go into water where you see dead fish or other animals. Also, if the water smells bad, looks discolored, has foam, scum or paint-like streaks on the surface, it’s best not to go in.