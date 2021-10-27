‘Have fun, but stay safe’: NDDOT offering discounted Lyft rides over Halloween weekend

In an effort to limit impaired driving this Halloween weekend, North Dakotans will be able to get a discounted, sober ride home. That’s thanks to the state Department of Transportation, which is offering Lyft discount codes.

The NDDOT started Vision Zero in an effort to make our roads safer.

To reduce impaired driving, their ND Sober Ride program is offering a single-use discount code for $10 off Lyft rides this weekend.



“Impaired driving crashes are 100 percent preventable and they happen in about 42 percent of our motor vehicle crashes every single year,” said Lauren Bjork, the safety public information program manager.

The code will be available to use from Friday to Sunday or until the funds are all used.



“We take a look at different holidays and events across the state where people are more likely to overindulge in alcohol and we really wanna make sure that we’re providing them that ride so that they don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Bjork.

In Minot, there have been 191 DUI arrests this year. Statewide, there have been more than 3,000.

The Minot chief of police said kids trick or treating and adults drinking on Halloween is a scary mix.



“When you have kids out walking around, it gets dark early now, increased alcohol use, we’re hoping that people make wise choices and find sober rides home,” said Chief John Klug.

Klug said the best way to find a sober ride is to make a plan.



“I try to keep my message pretty sure and that is have fun, but stay safe and try to plan ahead and try to keep everybody safe at the end of the night,” said Klug.

Arny’s 2.0 is one bar that allows people to leave their cars overnight.

Owner Melissa Wright heard about the discount code and plans to put it on display at Arny’s.



“We have a lot of customers that use Lyft that will, if they come in and maybe had a couple too many, we welcome them to park here and then take a Lyft home and then come back the next day,” said Wright.

She said she will put future discount codes on display, too.



“It’s a no-brainer. I mean it’s a free ride here in Minot almost, wherever you’re going,” said Wright.

And if you have no plans for Halloween…



“Come to Arny’s and have a good time and we’ll make sure that you get home safe,” said Wright. “We prefer to have you here than not.”

The Lyft code is VZHALLOWEEN1.

