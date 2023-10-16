BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Event Center is going to be a disaster area Tuesday, October 17 — but it’s all in the name of training and preparedness.

City of Bismarck first responders will be participating in a hazardous materials exercise that starts Tuesday morning at 7:30 and runs until 7:00 that evening.

Also taking part in the massive exercise: Bismarck Emergency Management, the North Dakota National Guard’s 81st Civil Support Team, North Dakota Department of Emergency Services Southwest Region, U.S. Army North – Bravo Team, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The purpose of the exercise is to establish and refine partnerships between local, state and federal agencies in responding to incidents involving hazardous materials that have the potential to overwhelm local resources.

The exercise will be conducted at the east side of Parking Lot D, the parking lot immediately to the south of the Bismarck Event Center. Bowen Avenue, from Fifth Street to Seventh Street, will be closed due to the exercise.

The public is asked to refrain from entering areas marked “Exercise in Progress” or “TRAINING” to help maintain uninterrupted training activities, as well as ensure the safety of all involved.