BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Hazen woman is dead after a 26-year-old Jamestown man rear-ended the vehicle she was in, causing it to enter the median and roll Tuesday at 4:10 a.m. on I-94 MM 305.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Hazen woman was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Dodge Ram which was towing a U-Haul flatbed trailer and traveling west on I-94. The vehicle was being driven by a 46-year-old Hazen woman with a 14-year-old girl, also from Hazen, in the back seat.

While traveling down I-94, a 2017 GMC Sierra, being driven by the Jamestown man, rear-ended the trailer and their vehicle. Causing the Dodge and trailer to enter the median and roll.

The 14-year-old was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected, while the other two women remained in the vehicle, where the 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The Jamestown man fled the scene after striking the Dodge, and a BOLO (be on the lookout) was placed on the GMC.

Later this morning, the GMC was located in Jamestown by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Jamestown man was detained.

The man was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, which is a B felony, and was transported to Stutsman County Corrections on the pending charge. He was not injured in the crash.

Both other women who were in the Dodge were transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.